Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd Wins Zonal Smart City Award (Eastern Zone)

India Smart Cities Awards Contest (ISAC) 2022- Winners Announced

By Pragativadi News Service
10

New Delhi: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd (BSCL) has won the best Zonal Smart City Award (Eastern Zone) in the MoHUA India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) 2022.

The Hon’ble President of India will felicitate the winners of ISAC 2022 awards on 27th September 2023 at Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Smart Cities Mission launched on 25 June 2015, is aimed at providing core infrastructure, clean and sustainable environment and a decent quality of life to their citizens through the application of ‘smart solutions’.It is a transformational mission aimed to bring about a paradigm shift in the practice of urban development in the country. Of the total proposed projects under SCM, 6,041(76%) projects worth ₹1,10,635 crore have been completed and the remaining 1,894 projects worth ₹60,095 crore will be completed by 30 June 2024.

Most notable milestone achieved in the Mission has been, the Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCC) which is operational in all 100 Smart Cities. These ICCCs work as the brain and nervous system for city operations, using technology for urban management. The urban services have significantly improved in diverse fields like crime tracking, safety & security of citizens, transport management, solid waste management, water supply, disaster management etc.100 Smart Cities have taken up projects across diverse sectors related to mobility, energy, water, sanitation, solid waste management, vibrant public spaces, social infrastructure, smart governance, etc. For instance, in smart mobility, 1,174 projects have been completed worth ₹ 24,047 crore and another 434projects are ongoing worth ₹ 15,940 crore. In smart energy, 573 projects have been completed and 94 are ongoing. In Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), more than 1,162 projects have been completed worth ₹ 34,751 crore and another 333projects worth ₹ 18,716 crore are ongoing. 100 Smart cities have already developed more than 1,063 public spaces worth ₹ 6,403 crore and another 260 projects worth ₹ 5,470 crore are ongoing. Further, 180 Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects worth ₹ 8,228 crore have been completed and another 27 are ongoing. 652 projects have been completed related to economic infrastructure such as market redevelopment and start-up incubation centers and another 267 projects are ongoing. In social infrastructure sector (health, education, housing etc.), 679 projects have been completed and 153 are ongoing.

The India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) is organized under the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. This is one of the important activities initiated under the Mission, where pioneering city strategies, projects and ideas are recognized to award the exemplary performance, enable peer-peer learning and disseminate best practices. The ISAC recognizes and reward the cities, projects and innovative ideas that are promoting sustainable development across the 100 smart cities, as well as stimulating inclusive, equitable, safe, healthy and collaborative cities, thus enhancing quality of life for all.

In the past, the ISAC has witnessed three editions in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The fourth edition of the ISAC was launched in April 2022 during the ‘Smart Cities-Smart Urbanization’ event in Surat. The ISAC 2022 award had a two-stage submission process consisting of ‘Qualifying Stage’, which involved overall assessment of the city’s performance, and the ‘Proposal Stage’ which required the smart cities to submit their nominations for six award categories as follows:

  • Project Awards: 10 different themes,
  • Innovation Awards: 2 different themes,
  • National/Zonal City Awards,
  • State Awards,
  • UT Award, and
  • Partners Awards, 3 different themes

A total of 845 nominations were received for ISAC 2022 from 80 qualifying smart cities. These entries were evaluated in 5 stages. In the first stage, a pre-screening of the 845 proposals was carried out. 50% (423 proposals) moved to the next stage. In the second stage, for each award category top 12 proposals were identified by a jury of the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA). In the third stage, each proposal proponent made a presentation to a panel of subject experts, leading to selection of Top 6 proposals.

Finally, in the fourth stage, top 6 proposals made an elaborate presentation to a jury headed by MoHUA directors and comprising subject matter experts.Post this fourth stage, top 3 proposals have been identified for each award category by the Apex Committee of Smart Cities Mission.

Of the total 845 applications received under the five awards categories, 66 final winners have been identified – 35 in Project Award, 6 in Innovation Award, 13 in National/Zonal City Award, 5 in State/UT Award and 7 in Partner Award categories.

List of winning Smart Cities under ISAC 2022
Sl. No. Award Name Award Winner Video Link
Built Environment
  1. Coimbatore: Model Roads, Restoration and Rejuvenation of Lakes
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/rQDcnrJNlXo
Built Environment
  1. Indore: Riverfront Development (Stretch 1 from Rambagh bridge to KrishnapuraChhatri)
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/9XDEjpv7LOI
Built Environment
  1. New Town Kolkata: Landscape Redevelopment of NeemBanani Park and other Green Open Spaces
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/iNCBAeNvgXc
Built Environment
  1. Kanpur: Modernisation and Development of Palika Sports Stadium
 Video Linkhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6893E5Cunm8&feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=KanpurSmartCityLimited
Culture
  1. Ahmedabad: Revamping and up keep of heritage structure and development of the heritage tourism using technology
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/x5TIVnolnUc
Culture
  1. Bhopal: Restoration of heritage buildings near SadarManzil precinct under Heritage Walk Project
 Video Linkhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqhf4DOG43w
Culture
  1. Thanjavur: Conservation of Ponds – Ayyankulam
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/_DuRGIb-S-U
Economy
  1. Jabalpur: Incubation Centre
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/It4owfXrX3I
Economy
  1. Indore: Value Capture Financing (VCF)
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/pj_NmADthkY
Economy
  1. Lucknow: Rojgar Training Centre
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/lMKsDT_fLE8
Governance
  1. Chandigarh: E Governance Services for Chandigarh Smart City
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/6TybzAFg640
Governance
  1. PimpriChinchwad: Smart Sarathi app
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/aJU0hUONI3c
Governance
  1. Jabalpur: Implementation of 311 App
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/suT_8tBPiNo
Governance
  1. Udaipur: Smart City Application
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/60_vAyi_Vc0
ICCC Business Model
  1. Ahmedabad: Traffic Management through ICCC
 Video Linkhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1R5VrhronA8
ICCC Business Model
  1. Surat: Revenue Generation from different sources through ICCC
 Video Linkhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-B3H80Cn7s0&t=57s
ICCC Business Model
  1. Agra: Revenue generation through ICCC and Carbon emission reduction
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/bJTdTg_5Kok
ICCC Business Model
  1. Gwalior: Intelligent traffic management system
 Video Linkhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ee1IaD_VvPc
Mobility
  1. Chandigarh: Public Bike Sharing (PPP) along with cycle tracks
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/heKMVPxhZGQ
Mobility
  1. New Town Kolkata: Promoting Non- Motorized Transport
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/y893R3cyHFg
Mobility
  1. Sagar: Intelligent Traffic Management System improving road safety
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/VUrVQibliaE
Sanitation
  1. Indore: Gobardhan Bio-CNG Plant
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/kV-x51MlPSo
Sanitation
  1. Kakinada: Solid Waste Management System
 Video Link:https://youtu.be/wBrRx64H9aU
Sanitation
  1. Ahmedabad: Door-to-door waste collection monitoring
 Video Linkhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhLAmQOf5Pc
Sanitation
  1. Chandigarh: Provision of SCADA for Solid Waste Management
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/44k5CvyDsK8
Social Aspects
  1. Vadodara: Implementation of Hospital Management Information System (HMIS)
 HMIS project video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itD_cGKoXn4HMIS citizen Feedback video: https://youtu.be/xyVMX_yPvbc
Social Aspects
  1. Agra: Smart Health Centers (PPP) and Upgradation of municipal schools
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/PysQRJfcjH0

https://youtu.be/N7wJSNt1yuY
Social Aspects
  1. Raipur: B.P Pujari School – Upgradation of Hindi Medium Schools to School of Excellence in English Medium
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/pGZVMu9-xYE
Social Aspects
  1. Thoothukudi: Smart Classroom and E-Monitoring
 Video Linkhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DArIBNU04gQ
Urban Environment
  1. Indore: Air quality improvement and Ahilya Van along with Vertical Garden
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/6nKNvYYKMzk

https://youtu.be/-PCiarXwwqI
Urban Environment
  1. Shivamogga: Development of Conservancies in Package-2
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/0pqHC5BivBM
Urban Environment
  1. Jammu: E-auto for old city
 Video Linkhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gK1M1BVmp_c&t=9s
Water
  1. Indore: Saraswati and Kahn Lifeline Project (SANKALP), Rainwater Harvesting – “WATER PLUS TO WATER SURPLUS” and Rejuvenation of Lakes, Wells and Stepwells
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/QhFSlSuHCRQ

https://youtu.be/GMJOkjKSqx0

https://youtu.be/4BXDACk9DAA
Water
  1. Agra: Proving 24/7 water supply to ABD area along with smart water meters and SCADA systems
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/PXUSOBdG1oA
Water
  1. Rajkot: Rejuvenation of Atal Sarovar
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/ObRF5J4ZzEw
Innovative Idea Award
  1. Hubbali Dharwad: Open Space Upgradation 2 – Nalla Renovation and Green Corridor
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/KZP4Mjbah_s
Innovative Idea Award
  1. Surat: Self Sustaining of Public gardening Canal Pathway (Corridor)
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/AgxJYKJnvW4
Innovative Idea Award
  1. Raipur: NalandaParisar (Oxy Reading Zone Library)
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/TK-bDKEmzBw
Covid Innovation Award
  1. Surat: Covid 19 Response Category – Multiple Initiatives
 Video Linkhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uklX21I2Rh0
Covid Innovation Award
  1. Indore: Covid 19 Response Category – Multiple Initiatives
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/IZWLf_qOUDM
Covid Innovation Award
  1. Agra: Covid 19 Response Category – Multiple Initiatives
 Video Linkhttps://youtu.be/TnG2oohCQW0
Partner Award: Industry (Infrastructure)
  1. L&T
 Video Link:https://youtu.be/ue6mFL-kPSY
Partner Award: Industry (Infrastructure)
  1. Enviro Control Private
 Video Link:https://youtu.be/RGWNKISqn84
Partner Award: Industry (Infrastructure)
  1. LC Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd.
 Video Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KyQjao5Kn8&t=6s
Partner Award: Industry (MSI)
  1. L&T Construction- Smart World Division
 Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INhFwjZ1aM4
Partner Award: Industry (MSI)
  1. NEC
 Video Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8d_0yMD1-0
Partner Award: Industry (MSI)
  1. Honeywell Automation India Limited
 Video Link:https://youtu.be/xsxLAIZ7WYc
Partner Recognition: PMC PwC India
Zonal Smart City Award (Eastern Zone) Ranchi
Zonal Smart City Award (Eastern Zone) Bhubaneswar
Zonal Smart City Award (Northeast Zone) Kohima
Zonal Smart City Award (Northeast Zone) Namchi
Zonal Smart City Award (Northern Zone) Varanasi
Zonal Smart City Award (Northern Zone) Udaipur
Zonal Smart City Award (Southern Zone) Coimbatore
Zonal Smart City Award (Southern Zone) Belagavi
Zonal Smart City Award (Western Zone) Ahmedabad
Zonal Smart City Award (Western Zone) Solapur
National Smart City Award
  1. Indore
National Smart City Award
  1. Surat
National Smart City Award
  1. Agra
UT Award
  1. Chandigarh
State Award
  1. Madhya Pradesh
State Award
  1. Tamil Nadu
State Award
  1. Rajasthan
State Award
  1. Uttar Pradesh
Pragativadi News Service
