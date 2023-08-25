Allu Arjun is very “KUSHI” right now as Vijay Deverakonda wishes him on winning national award

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to charm the audience with his good looks, and exceptional talents in his upcoming musical romantic drama Kushi. While the film has been making headlines for its amazing trailer and superhit songs, it has also left everyone talking about the amazing chemistry of the most desirable pair Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

As much as the excitement for the film is taking over the heads of the masses, it is quite much ruling over the heads of Allu Arjun as well, who just couldn’t resist but address it while replying the Vijay Deverakonda as he wished him on winning the 69th National Award in the category of Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise.

Recently the 69th National Award announced its winners and Allu Arjun was one of the winners who won the Best Actor Award for his phenomenal successful film Pushpa The Rise. Vijay Deverakonda took to his social account and congratulated Allu Arjun on winning the national award and captioned,

“Pushpa Raj 🔥

Congratulationssssss @alluarjun bunny anna ❤️

#ThaggedheLe”

Meanwhile referring to Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming big Pan India release Kushi, Allu Arjun replied to the wishes of Vijay Deverakonda in his way and commented,

“Thank you sooooooo muchhh my sweetest brotherrrr ❤️…I am very KUSHI right now”

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Kushi’ starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to win hearts and celebrate ‘love’ across theaters on the 1st of September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.