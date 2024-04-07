Bhubaneswar Records Maximum Temperature Of 36.2 Degrees C By 11:30 AM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday recorded a maximum day temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius till 11:30 am.

Similarly, Rourkela recorded 36 degree celsius, while Sambalpur recorded 35.5, Hirakud at 34.8, Chandbali at 34.7, Jharsuguda- 34.4 and Puri at 32.2 degree celsius.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that people of Odisha will get relief from scorching heatwave condition as rain warnings for the next two days.