Former minister Ganeswar Behera joins BJD

Bhubaneswar: Former minister Ganeswar Behera on Sunday joined the BJD at a function held at Bhubaneswar. Behera resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on April 2.

Behera joined BJD along with scores of his supporters in the presence of senior party leaders.

Behera had contested from the Kendrapara Assembly seat in 2019 and lost the polls by a narrow margin to BJD candidate. Prior to this, he had won from Patamundai in 1985 and 1995.