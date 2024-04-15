Bhubaneswar records 32.6 degree Celsius by 8:30 am

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar sizzled at 32.6 degree Celsius by 8:30 am in the morning on Monday. As predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Odisha has started to peak again, severely affecting normal lives.

Cities like Paradip, Puri and Keonjhar recorded intense temperature at 32 degree Celsius followed by Balasore with 31.8 degree Celsius and 31.6 degree Celsius in Chandbali respectively.

Similarly, Jharsuguda recorded 30.8 degree Celsius, with the temperature remaining at 30.2 degree Celsius in Hirakud, 30 degree Celsius in Sambalpur and Rourkela and 29.8 degree Celsius in Gopalpur by 8:30 am on Monday.