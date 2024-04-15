Odisha imposes 2-month fishing ban with immediate effect from today

Bhubaneswar: State government on Monday clamped a two-month uniform ban on fishing within territorial waters along the entire Coastline of Odisha with immediate effect. The fishing ban came into force from today i.e. April 15 and will remain effective till June 14 (61 days).

Directorate of Fisheries, Odisha, Cuttack in a letter to the Additional Fisheries Officer (Marine) of Ganjam, Kujanga, Balasore, Puri and the District Fisheries Officer (B&T), Balugaon, called for an immediate ban on fishing for the conservation and effective management of fisheries resources and also for sea safety reasons.

The letter read, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (a) of sub-section – (1) of Section 4 of the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act-1982 (Odisha Act of 1982) and having regard to the matters specified in the Sub-Section (2) thereof, the State Government do hereby prohibit fishing within territorial waters along the entire Coastline of Odisha State by all the fishing vessels except traditional fishing crafts, with or without engine from April 15 to June 14 (both days inclusive, 61 days) for conservation and effective management of fisheries resources and also for sea safety reasons.”

‘All stake holders should be informed accordingly to follow the notification meticulously from 15th April – 14th June 2024 (both days inclusive, 61 days) and necessary steps may be taken to aware Marine fishers for scrupulously following Uniform Ban across Odisha Coast,” the letter further stated.