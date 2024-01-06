Two Killed, One Critical As Bike Crashes Into Tractor in Koraput

Koraput: At least two persons were killed, and one person sustained critical injuries after the bike they were riding crashed into a wood laden tractor in Koraput district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Sushant Gali and Prasad Kuda. The injured person is Rajesh Taishab.

The incident took place near Hataguda high school of Pantalung Panchayat under Padua police station limits in Koraput dstrict.

As per reports, the incident occurred while the wood laden tractor rammed into the bike on the road. As a result, Sushant died on the spot. The other two were rushed to the Lamtaput Ashakiran medical, where Prasad died under treatment. Another victim Rajesh is undergoing treatment in critical conditions.

The tractor driver has fled from the spot after the incident. The police on receiving the information reached the spot and seized the tractor. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.