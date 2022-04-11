Bhubaneswar: Only One COVID-19 Ve+ Case Detected; 4 More Recover

Bhubaneswar: Only one COVID-19 positive case has been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, the one COVID-19 positive patient is a Local Contact Case. Besides, 4 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 156,530 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 145 are active cases while 155,173 persons have recovered and 1191 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.