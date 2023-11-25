Bhubaneswar Baliyatra: Know Traffic Advisory, Parking Spots

Bhubaneswar: To ensure better convenience and free flow of traffic during Baliyatra in Bhubaneswar, the Commissionerate Police has issued an advisory for traffic restrictions and parking arrangements from 27th November to 5th December 2023 in the state capital.

Following are the traffic restrictions and parking arrangements:-

People coming from Mancheswar gada Kuakhai river bank road towards Baliyatra ground will not be allowed to ply their vehicle from the blocking point and park their vehicles on the river bank parking area designated as parkin -I and the local people will avail the diversion i.e. the Canal Road.

People coming from Barimunda village side will not be allowed to ply their vehicles from the blocking point near Lakheswar Temple and park their vehicle on the parking area designated as parking-II behind the Lakheswar Temple.

People coming from Patia side towards Baliyatra ground will not be allowed to ply their vehicle from the blocking point at Barimunda Panchayat market parking designated as parking-III.

Parking near Minabazar reserve for event management and participants designated as parking-IV.

To avoid congestion there will be a blocking point near Injana Canal Bridge to block the tourist vehicles from Nandankanan side and these vehicles may be allowed to go to Rasulgarh / Palasuni on the canal road.

Commissionerate Police has requested the public to plan their route accordingly. Police, Fire Brigade, Excise, Ambulance and other emergency vehicles have been excluded from the restrictions.

“This order is passed in the larger interest of public safety and violation of the instant order is an offence punishable U/s 96 of Odisha Urban Police Act-2003 and is compoundable by an officer of and above the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police or any officer of and above the rank of ASI of Police attached to Traffic Wing, Cuttack with a minimum fine of Rs-500/- which may extend up to Rs-1,000/- per offence,” the advisory reads.