Bhubaneswar Emerges Dengue Hotspot As Cases Rising In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With more than 60 fresh cases of dengue detected in Odisha on an average daily for about a month now, the situation in the state is turning alarming and Bhubaneswar city has emerged as the hotspot for the infections.

Of the 2,426 dengue ceases detected in Odisha so far, Khurda district alone account for 1220 patients. In Bhubaneswar, which is part of Khurda district, 1164 dengue cases were detected, including 300 last week, officials said.

Odisha public health director Niranjan Mishra, however, claimed that the situation in the state was not any worse in comparison to other states and its position in respect of dengue incidences will be 14th or 15th the place in the country.

He said dengue cases in Odisha went up this year as the state has extended surveillance and testing. So far 38,500 tests have been done as against 18,700 tests during the same period last year, he said.

There is nothing to panic over the situation, Mishra said adding that despite the rising dengue cases the complication rate is less than five per cent and the fatality rate is less than one percent.

Mishra said patients can be treated even at home. “We have made provisions for dengue sample collection and treatment at four community health centers in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area. If any patient develops complications, the person will be shifted to the hospital,” he said.

Laxmidhar Sahoo, the director of state-run Capital Hospital said though there has been increase in number dengue cases this time, the situation is well under control.

“We are testing around 500 samples daily and only 60-70 of them are showing positive results,” he said.

Sahoo said that around 15 patients are being admitted to the hospital daily. At present 62 diagnosed with dengue are undergoing treatment at the hospital, which is using folding beds to accomodate the patients.

Asked about special dengue wards, Sahoo said that the hospital authorities have made space in some of the rooms which remain closed. Besides, more testing facilities are being planned considering the rush.

In order to reduce load on the Capital Hospital, patients are also being admitted to four upgraded public health centers in the peripheral area of BMC since Sunday. Testing facilities are also available there, he said.

“Though we won’t be able to further increase the number of beds in Capital hospital, treatment can be provided in the 20 PHCs in Bhubaneswar,” he said.

Asked, BMC Mayor,Sulochana Das said that the dengue situation is of concern for everybody and sanitation drive has been intensified with other measures, she said.

Urging all to undergo dengue test if they have fever, she stressed on their need to be cautious and keep their surroundings clean and ensure that there is no accumulation of water.