Somalia Bans TikTok, Telegram, 1XBet Over Indecent Content, Propaganda

In an effort to curb the spread of indecent content and propaganda, Somalia has banned some popular digital platforms including TikTok, messaging app Telegram, and online-betting website 1XBet.

Jama Hassan Khalif, the country’s minister of communications, issued a statement on Sunday late evening, detailing the decision.

“The minister of communications orders internet companies to stop the aforementioned applications, which terrorists and immoral groups use to spread constant horrific images and misinformation to the public,” Khalif said in a statement late on Sunday, as reported by Reuters.

In is pertinent to mention here that insurgent group al Shabaab has been observed frequently utilising platforms like TikTok and Telegram to disseminate information about their activities.

This move by Somalia’s authorities follows recent comments from President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who articulated that a military operation against al Shabaab is aimed at eradicating the al Qaeda-linked group within the next five months.

Internet service providers have been granted until August 24 to implement the necessary compliance measures, as per the order.