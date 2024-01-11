Bhubaneswar Bags Two Prestigious Awards In Swachh Survekshan 2023

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) soared to new heights in sanitation, clinching two coveted awards under the Swachh Bharat Mission Scheme during the Swachh Survekshan 2023. The awards were conferred in a special ceremony by the central government, with MOHUA Secretary Shri Manoj Joshi presenting the honours to BMC.

BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhara, Standing Committee Chairman Biranchi Narayana Magasupakara, and Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange graciously accepted the awards, attributing the success to the unwavering commitment of the city’s citizens.

In the Swachh Survekshan 2023, Bhubaneswar proudly earned the title of Clean City of Odisha, cementing its position as a cleanliness champion in the state. This recognition was based on meticulous evaluations conducted by the Survekshan team, considering factors such as daily analysis of supervision, direct observation, and citizen sanitation practices.

Adding to the accolades, Bhubaneswar stood out as the exclusive Water Plus Excellence winner in Odisha, reaffirming its commitment to water conservation and sustainability.

A shining achievement for the city is the impressive 3-star rating as a Garbage-Free City, showcasing the collective efforts in ensuring cleanliness and hygiene. Bhubaneswar has not only climbed to the 34th position from its previous 80th rank but also demonstrated a remarkable improvement in overall cleanliness.

BMC’s dedicated focus on door-to-door collection, source segregation, market and residential area cleanliness, waste management, waterbody renovation, toilet cleanliness, and city beautification played a pivotal role. The city secured a total of 7314.90 points out of a possible 9500, reflecting the meticulous efforts and commitment to excellence.

This outstanding performance serves as a testament to Bhubaneswar’s commitment to becoming a top-tier city in cleanliness. The BMC, under the guidance of CM Naveen Patnaik, urges citizens to adopt the best sanitation practices. Hon’ble Mayor and Commissioner presided over the Swachh Karmachari and departmental coordination, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in maintaining the city’s pristine status.