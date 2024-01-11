IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Axar Patel, Shivam Dube Power India To 6-Wicket Win In Series Opener

India secured a comfortable six-wicket victory against Afghanistan in the opening T20I of the three-match series played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

After winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma elected to field first. Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar were the pick of the bowlers as they picked up two wickets apiece to restrict Afghanistan to 158/5 in their 20 overs.

In response, Shivam Dube played a mature innings, scoring an unbeaten 60 off 40 balls to guide India to victory with 15 balls to spare. For his unbeaten 60*(40) in the chase, Shivam Dube was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The win puts India 1-0 ahead in the series, and both Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to be available for the second and third T20Is.