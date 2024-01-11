Odisha CM Inaugurates 389 ‘5T’ Transformed High Schools In 5 Dists In Phase-IV Day 1

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the fourth phase of the 5-T High School Transformation programme.

On the first day of this phase, the Chief Minister inaugurated 389 transformed schools in 5 districts – Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Bargarh districts. It includes 149 high schools in Ganjam district, 11 in Jharsuguda, 57 in Jagatsinghpur, 112 in Kendrapara and 60 in Bargarh.

A total of 1,794 high schools will be transformed in the fourth phase. It is worth noting that 6,883 schools in the state have already been transformed in three phases. After the completion of the fourth phase, a total of 8,677 schools will be transformed in the state.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked the MLAs, Panchayat representatives, school management committee, teachers, students and parents for their cooperation in this programme.

Addressing the students on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that among the transformation programs, the most important is the school transformation program which will play a major role in the coming days in the development and progress of Odia people.

The Chief Minister appealed to the children to apply the 5-T principle in their life for success.

5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V.K. Pandian, coordinated the programme while Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha joined from Ganjam, MLA Dipali Das from Jharsuguda, Govt Chief Whip Prashant Kumar Muduli from Jagatsinghpur, Minister of Higher Education Atanu Sabyasachi Naik from Kendrapada, and MLA Snehangini Chhariya from Bargarh.

Commissioner Cum Secretary of School and Mass Education Department, Awasthi S. delivered the welcome speech and the Special Project Director of OSEPA gave the vote of thanks. Development Commissioner, Principal Secretaries & Secretaries and other officials of various departments were present.