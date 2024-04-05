Bhubaneswar 6th hottest city in Asia

Bhubaneswar: As continuous dry westerly wind flow is active in Odisha, under its impact, the temperature is rising abnormally across the state. Today, Bhubaneswar is the sixth hottest city in the Asian continent and the second hottest city in India.

In the last 24 hours, the temperature of the state capital Bhubaneswar has increased by 7 degrees to 43.5 degrees.

Chauk in Myanmar was the hottest place in the continent with a temperature of 45.7° C on Friday. As many as 4 places from Myanmar were in the top 5, while Nandyal in India was the 4th hottest place with 43.7° C today.

On the other hand, Bhubaneswar has become the second-hottest city in the country. In first place is Nandyal city of Andhra Pradesh with 43.7 degrees, followed by Bhubaneswar and Kurnool city with 43.5 degrees each, the IMD said.

According to Umashankar Das, Regional Meteorological Center expert, since 1985, the temperature of Bhubaneswar has risen above 43 degrees 6 times, while 2 times it has been above 44 degrees and 3 times above 45 degrees.

The maximum temperature recorded in Bhubaneswar was 45.8 degrees on April 11, 2016, while the maximum temperature in Bhubaneswar touched 45.1 degrees on April 28 of the same year.

Similarly, on April 23, 1985, the temperature in Bhubaneswar was recorded as 44.2 degrees on April 1, 2021, 44.1 degrees C on April 10, 2021, 43.9 degrees C on April 30, 1991, 43.7 degrees C on April 16, 2019, 43.6 degrees C on April 10, 2010, April 29, 2016, and on Friday, April 5, 2024, the temperature was 43.5 degrees and on April 25, 2022, the temperature was recorded at 43.3 degrees.

This year, during El Niño activity, global temperatures are increasing. The sea surface temperature is 4-5 degrees above normal, while the dry weather at the surface has resulted in significantly increased daytime temperatures. Most of the hottest cities in the Asian continent are coastal cities, according to IMD data.

While such a situation has been observed in the coastal state since April, the updated forecast of the IMD has predicted intense heatwave throughout the month. Therefore, the Regional Meteorological Center here has issued an alert for the public and all the district administrations have also been put on alert.