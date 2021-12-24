Bhubaneswar: 49 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 88 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 49 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 49 COVID-19 positive cases 17 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 32 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 88 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 123,215 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 914 are active cases while 121,186 persons have recovered and 1094 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.