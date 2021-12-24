Hemp Plantation Worth 1037 Cr Destroyed, Illegal Liquor Worth 89 Cr Seized During Nov In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: To curb & control the illegal manufacturing and sale of liquor, field functionaries of the Odisha Excise Department have been conducting incessant & vigorous enforcement work throughout the state with a special focus on the detection of the Duplicate IMFL/Non-Duty Paid IMFL / ID Liquor.

The enforcement work of the field functionaries is being regularly monitored by the Excise Directorate.

During the month of November, Excise Department detected a good number of Duplicate IMFL cases along with Raw materials, duplicate labels, Duplicate Holograms, Caps etc in the District of Jharsuguda, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapara District.

On 24.12.2021, Ashish Kumar Singh, IPS, Excise Commissioner of Odisha took a review of enforcement activities in a virtual meeting with the Superintendent of Excise of all districts.

The details of enforcement activities are as follows:

Sl no Items During November 2021 Upto November 2021 01 No of cases detected 3288 23534 02 No of person arrested 2788 19395 Property seized 03 ID Liquor 94274.5Lts 628856.86 04 ID Wash 111895Kgs 6642966 KGs 05 Duplicate IMFL 890.845Lts 5040.46 06 Non Duty paid IMFL 23.3 Lts 1833.4Lts 07 Spirit 23Lts 3457.9Lts 08 Ganja 2327.77 KGs 16943.153 09 Opium 1.4 kg 7.6 10 Brown sugar 628 grams 8579.9 11 Cough syrup 519.4 lts 12 Vehicle ( bike, auto, car, Truck) 167 Nos 1406 Nos Approximate value of seized property RS.7.56 Crore Rs- 89 Crore

Destruction of illegal hemp plant

Sl no District Area of hemp plant destruction (in acre) No of hemp plant destroyed Approximate value ( in RS) 01 Boudh 166.25 16250 16250000 02 Gajapati 722.24 1444480 144480000 03 Kalahandi 253 253000 04 Kandhamal 5321 5321000 5321000000 05 Koraput 229.6 275890 275890000 06 Malkangiri 2204 3273700 3273700000 07 Rayagada 43 43000 43000000 Total 8686.09 10374573 10374573000

Instruction issued :

The Excise officers were instructed to conduct massive and effective raids to detect cases of Duplicate / Non Duty paid IMFL and against the person involved therein. Superintendent of Excise shall ensure that there should not be any duplicate / NDP IMFL Liquor circulated in the market.

All officers of the Excise Department should ensure the destruction of organised illicit distillation till such illicit practices came to an end.

Special emphasis should be given to the detection of Ganja & Brown Sugar ( Heroin ) cases as it is more dangerous to society.

All the SE should ensure implementation of 5T Charter and standardization of IMFL OFF Shop. Regular shop inspection should be done by sub-Inspector weekly, Inspector fortnightly and DSE/ SE monthly basis and report should sent to excise Directorate. Further test purchase of sample Liquor by dummy candidate to be done occasionally from the suspected Shops or areas and chemical examination report of such random sample to ascertain it its genuineness

The Ses of illegal Hemp Cultivation prone District are strictly instructed to conduct a result-oriented raid to destroy all the illegally cultivated Hemp Plants&they must try to ascertain the identity f the person involved and register cases against them.

Major cases detected:

On 23.12.2021 EI & EB Unit, Berhampur detected one NDPS ( Ganja ) case at Dadicleu, near Simanbadi, PS-Daringbadi, Dist- Kandhamal and seized 1250 KG of Ganja, one Car and one Motor cycle involved in the case. Raid was conducted by the inspector of Excise, EI & EB Unit Berhampur along with staff after collecting reliable information by engaging spy.

Another team of Berhampur EI & EB Unit detected one duplicate IMFL case with the seizure of 58.25 litres Duplicate IMFL in Malkangiri District ( Kalimela area ).

EI & EB Unit-I, Cuttack ( state Flying Squad ) detected one duplicate IMFL case with the seizure of 70.966 Litre Duplicate IMFL in Balasore District.