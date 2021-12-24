Hemp Plantation Worth 1037 Cr Destroyed, Illegal Liquor Worth 89 Cr Seized During Nov In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: To curb & control the illegal manufacturing and sale of liquor, field functionaries of the Odisha Excise Department have been conducting incessant & vigorous enforcement work throughout the state with a special focus on the detection of the Duplicate IMFL/Non-Duty Paid IMFL / ID Liquor.
The enforcement work of the field functionaries is being regularly monitored by the Excise Directorate.
During the month of November, Excise Department detected a good number of Duplicate IMFL cases along with Raw materials, duplicate labels, Duplicate Holograms, Caps etc in the District of Jharsuguda, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapara District.
On 24.12.2021, Ashish Kumar Singh, IPS, Excise Commissioner of Odisha took a review of enforcement activities in a virtual meeting with the Superintendent of Excise of all districts.
The details of enforcement activities are as follows:
|Sl no
|Items
|During November 2021
|Upto November 2021
|01
|No of cases detected
|3288
|23534
|02
|No of person arrested
|2788
|19395
|Property seized
|03
|ID Liquor
|94274.5Lts
|628856.86
|04
|ID Wash
|111895Kgs
|6642966 KGs
|05
|Duplicate IMFL
|890.845Lts
|5040.46
|06
|Non Duty paid IMFL
|23.3 Lts
|1833.4Lts
|07
|Spirit
|23Lts
|3457.9Lts
|08
|Ganja
|2327.77 KGs
|16943.153
|09
|Opium
|1.4 kg
|7.6
|10
|Brown sugar
|628 grams
|8579.9
|11
|Cough syrup
|519.4 lts
|12
|Vehicle ( bike, auto, car, Truck)
|167 Nos
|1406 Nos
|Approximate value of seized property
|RS.7.56 Crore
|Rs- 89 Crore
Destruction of illegal hemp plant
|Sl no
|District
|Area of hemp plant destruction (in acre)
|No of hemp plant destroyed
|Approximate value ( in RS)
|01
|Boudh
|166.25
|16250
|16250000
|02
|Gajapati
|722.24
|1444480
|144480000
|03
|Kalahandi
|253
|253000
|04
|Kandhamal
|5321
|5321000
|5321000000
|05
|Koraput
|229.6
|275890
|275890000
|06
|Malkangiri
|2204
|3273700
|3273700000
|07
|Rayagada
|43
|43000
|43000000
|Total
|8686.09
|10374573
|10374573000
Instruction issued :
The Excise officers were instructed to conduct massive and effective raids to detect cases of Duplicate / Non Duty paid IMFL and against the person involved therein. Superintendent of Excise shall ensure that there should not be any duplicate / NDP IMFL Liquor circulated in the market.
All officers of the Excise Department should ensure the destruction of organised illicit distillation till such illicit practices came to an end.
Special emphasis should be given to the detection of Ganja & Brown Sugar ( Heroin ) cases as it is more dangerous to society.
All the SE should ensure implementation of 5T Charter and standardization of IMFL OFF Shop. Regular shop inspection should be done by sub-Inspector weekly, Inspector fortnightly and DSE/ SE monthly basis and report should sent to excise Directorate. Further test purchase of sample Liquor by dummy candidate to be done occasionally from the suspected Shops or areas and chemical examination report of such random sample to ascertain it its genuineness
The Ses of illegal Hemp Cultivation prone District are strictly instructed to conduct a result-oriented raid to destroy all the illegally cultivated Hemp Plants&they must try to ascertain the identity f the person involved and register cases against them.
Major cases detected:
On 23.12.2021 EI & EB Unit, Berhampur detected one NDPS ( Ganja ) case at Dadicleu, near Simanbadi, PS-Daringbadi, Dist- Kandhamal and seized 1250 KG of Ganja, one Car and one Motor cycle involved in the case. Raid was conducted by the inspector of Excise, EI & EB Unit Berhampur along with staff after collecting reliable information by engaging spy.
Another team of Berhampur EI & EB Unit detected one duplicate IMFL case with the seizure of 58.25 litres Duplicate IMFL in Malkangiri District ( Kalimela area ).
EI & EB Unit-I, Cuttack ( state Flying Squad ) detected one duplicate IMFL case with the seizure of 70.966 Litre Duplicate IMFL in Balasore District.