Bhubaneswar: 3 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected; 17 more recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 3 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, the 3 COVID-19 positive patients are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 17 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 156,422 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 229 are active cases while 154,981 persons have recovered and 1191 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

