Several Parts Of Film ‘The Kashmir Files’ Are ‘False’: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday alleged that several parts of the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ are “false”.

Slamming the BJP government he said that the saffron party-backed Governor rule prevailed at that time.

Addressing the media persons, Abdullah said that in the 90s, Farooq Abdullah was not the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Many false things have been shown in ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie. During that time, Farooq Abdullah was not Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister but Governor rule was there. VP Singh’s government was there in the country which was backed by BJP,” he said.

The film has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties having conflicting views on it.

Meanwhile, the Central government has accorded ‘Y’ category security cover to ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri with CRPF cover pan India.