Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan thanks audience for making the film ‘historical’

Mumbai: Anees Bazmee directorial ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has finally ended Bollywood’s dry spell at the box office.

Released on May 20, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has taken a fantastic start at the box office by minting Rs 14.11 crore on day 1, and also becoming Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener.

Thrilled and excites with the audience response to the horror-comedy flick, Kartik Aaryan penned a note thanking the audience for making the film ‘historical’

Expressing gratitude to the audience, Kartik took to Instagram and wrote, “Thank you to the Audience for making our #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Historical #Gratitude (sic).”

Earlier today, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the BO numbers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 brings JOY, gives HOPE, boosts MORALE, revives BIZ… Silences NAYSAYERS, who wrote obituaries of #Bollywood after a string of flops… FANTASTIC Day 1, despite *low ticket pricing*… Emerges #KartikAaryan’s BIGGEST OPENER… Fri 14.11 cr. #India biz. (sic),” he wrote on Twitter.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has two exciting films lined up. The Besides this movie, Kartik will be seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s hit Telugu movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.Live TVactor will be next seen in Freddy.