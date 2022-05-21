We Will Come Back Stronger: Chennai Super Kings

Chennai: Super Kings Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, and Shivam Dube thanked the fans for their love and support throughout the 2022 edition of the IPL in a chat with CSK TV.

This is what they had to say:

Devon Conway

Firstly I would say, thank you so much for all your support. Even though all the losses, the numbers and the support we felt coming to the ground and cheering us on has just been spectacular. To see all the CSK shirts in the stadiums with ‘Dhoni 7’ on them, you couldn’t ask for a better fanbase. We’re very grateful to have all the supporters and fans that we do. We all know it wasn’t quite our year this time. We can accept that and move on. We will bounce back next year. It’s not because of lack of trying or practice, we just didn’t quite play at our best this year. Things will be better next year, for sure.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Many people would be saying that we did not have luck going our way or we did not have things going our way. I would be very honest and tell them that we did not play to our expectations. But, as I said, we have to accept things and move forward. If we have that kind of love and that kind of admiration hopefully we will be playing in Chennai as well. You have our backs. We will come out of this year really stronger next year.

Simarjeet Singh

When you lose, even if the process that you followed was the right one, you tend to question it. In hindsight, you feel as if you could have done things in a different way. But, we all are trying to learn something from this. From every game, if we try to extract as many learnings as possible, that will hold us in good stead. Next year, we will come back so hard.

Maheesh Theekshana

All the guys really did well, but we were not consistent. Like MS Dhoni says, trust in your ability, do what you can do, result does not matter. The process matters.

Mukesh Choudhary

We didn’t perform the way we were looking to perform for the team. We could have done a lot better overall. Having said that, we will come back stronger next year and aim to win the tournament.

Shivam Dube

The story is not complete yet. It is not over. I will simply say this for the time being and let nature take its course.