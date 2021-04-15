Bhadrak: Two siblings meet watery grave in Baitarani river

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, two siblings of Dhamnagar-Sohada area in Bhadrak district met with watery grave after they were drowned in Baitarani river on Thursday.

The siblings, Barsha Priyadarshini Das and Gyan Ranjan Das, drowned in a deep gorge in the river which was excavated for erecting pillar of an under-construction bridge near Gourangpur.

The brother-sister duo was wading through water to the cousin’s house at Jayantara village across the river that comes under Mangalpur police station in Jajpur district.

Their family members could learn about the tragic incident after their bodies were found floating on the river.