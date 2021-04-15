Odisha govt offices to function with 50% staff from April 19

Bhubaneswar: In view of the sudden upsurge of COVID-19 infection in the State, the government has decided that all departments shall function with 50% strength of employees from April 19.

Officers of the rank of Deputy Secretary and above will have to attend the office daily, read the order issued by the General Administration & Public Grievances (GA&PG) department on Thursday.

Appropriate official arrangement should be made to ensure that the office work does not suffer. Besides, the Departments /Heads of Offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been granted liberty to decide the manner of selection of employees who will attend office and prepare roster of duty quickly.

However, essential offices and services such as SRC and OSDMA offices, Police, Fire Services, Health Services and Municipal services will function in full strength. All precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID infection should be strictly followed by the Department as well as the employees, the order added.

In case of detection of any COVID case among the office employees, the concerned office will follow the protocol issued by the Government. The Officers/staff who have been provided with VPN shall work from home, when not assigned roster duty.

They must be available to attend to any office work of urgent nature, at short notice and be available on the telephone at all times. Administrative Departments will decide about the scale of operations in Sub-ordinate and field offices, the order further read.