Hyderabad-Howrah Special Train From Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Railways has decided to run Special Trains between Howrah and Hyderabad, informed the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Thursday.

08646 Hyderabad-Howrah Special from Hyderabad will leave at 0800hrs daily from 16.04.2021 to 30.04.2021 and will reach Howrah at 1440 hrs on the next day.

Similarly, 08645 Howrah-Hyderabad Special from Howrah will leave at 1130hrs daily from 18.04.2021 to 02.05.2021 and will arrive at Hyderabad at 1730 hrs on the next day.

This train will provide stoppage at important stations between Hyderabad & Howrah from both the directions having one AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 12 Sleeper Class, Three Second Class Seating, Two Guard cum luggage van and One Parcel Van in its composition, the ECoR informed.