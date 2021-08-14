Berhampur: Youth Hacked To Death Over Suspected Enmity

Berhampur: A youth from Nimakhandi village of Berhampur in Ganjam district was hacked to death by three youths of the same village over suspected enmity on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Gopal Krushna Sahu.

According to sources, the incident took place near Sahu’s house, where he was attacked by three bike-borne miscreants with a hatchet inflicting serious injuries on him. After committing the crime, they fled the spot.

Immediately, Sahu was rushed to the Berhampur district headquarters hospital. However, Sahu was declared dead during the treatment.

Though the reason behind the murder is not clear, his family members suspected past enmity as the reason. Meanwhile, police have reached the hospital and started an investigation regarding the incident.