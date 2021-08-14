In Pics: Major Buildings Of Bhubaneswar Light Up For Independence Day

Bhubaneswar: A day ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day, prominent buildings and roadways in Bhubaneswar have been brightly lit in Tricolour. The decoration and lighting brimmed the passerby with patriotism.

Account General office, Bhubaneswar Development Authority office building, east coast railways Headquarters, Kharavel Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Jayadev Bhawan &Reserve Bank of India illuminated with Tricolour lights.

Meanwhile, in a bid to emphasize the importance of the national festival and to convey the message of maintaining peace and adhering to Covid-19 protocols, Comminsonerate police has issued traffic advisory for the citizens of Bhubaneswar ahead of Independence day celebrations.