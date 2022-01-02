International Space Station Shares First Sunrise Of 2022, Pics Go Viral

California: The International Space Station has shared the pictures of the first sunrise of 2022 on its Twitter.

“Happy New Year! The station crew sees 16 sunrises a day, and they officially started 2022 at 12am GMT,” tweeted the International Space Station.

Happy New Year! The station crew sees 16 sunrises a day, and they officially started 2022 at 12am GMT. pic.twitter.com/ConanYAhPm — International Space Station (@Space_Station) January 1, 2022

Since being posted on Twitter on January 1, these photos have received more than 20,500 likes and several comments on the microblogging platform.

Almost every week, the International Space Station leaves us, the people of Earth, spellbound with extraordinary photos from outer space.

These photos and videos are almost magical because they offer a perspective that can never be seen by any photographer unless they are in space.