Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya refuses to board flight back home

Tokyo: Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games.

Krystsina sought protection from Japanese police at Haneda airport late on Sunday. Early on Monday, Japanese lawmaker Taiga Ishikawa tried to visit her at the sub-precinct at the airport but police told him she was no longer there.

“I am safe and they are in the process of deciding where I am going to spend the night,” Timanovskaya said in a statement on Telegram published on Sunday by the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation (BSSF), an organisation that supports opposition athletes.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo Games organisers said they had spoken with Timanovskaya on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday Tsimanouskaya had called on the IOC for assistance.