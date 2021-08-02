Maa Biraja Temple To Reopen For Devotees From Aug 4

Jajpur: The district administration here has decided to open Maa Biraja Temple for devotees from Wednesday while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

This was informed by District Collector Chakarvarti Singh Rathore today.

The devotees will be allowed for the darshan of Maa Biraja between 6 AM and 5 PM every day. As per tradition, the darshan will continue to remain restricted between 1 and 3 pm daily, he said.

Several restrictions have been implemented for devotees during entry into the temple. Use of masks has been made mandatory for people. Similarly, thermal screening system will also be installed in front of Singhadwara, the main gate of the temple to screen people for symptoms of COVID-19, said the collector.

All the temples and other religious institutions in the State have been shut for devotees since March this year due to the pandemic.