Belarus moves migrants and refugees away from Polish border: Reports

Minsk: Belarus has moved migrants and refugees away from the main camps at the Polish border, according to Belarusian media and officials, in a change of tack that could help ease a crisis that has spiralled in recent weeks.

Thousands of refugees and migrants have tried to reach the European Union via Belarus since the summer.

European countries have accused Belarus of deliberately creating the crisis by flying in people from the Middle East and pushing them to attempt to cross its borders into Poland and Lithuania. Minsk has rejected the allegations.