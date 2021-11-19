45 Minors Among 242 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 242 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 45 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 56,515 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.42%.

Among the new cases, 141 are in quarantine and 101 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,46,559 with 2,504 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 7

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Cuttack: 18

6. Jagatsinghpur: 3

7. Jajpur: 5

8. Jharsuguda: 1

9. Kalahandi: 1

10. Kendrapada: 4

11. Khurda: 120

12. Koraput: 2

13. Malkangiri: 2

14. Mayurbhanj: 24

15. Nayagarh: 2

16. Nuapada: 1

17. Puri: 4

18. Sambalpur: 7

19. Sundargarh: 4

20. State Pool: 28