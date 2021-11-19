Odisha CM Wishes People On Auspicious Occasion Of Kartik Purnima

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has wished people on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima.

He wrote in Odia, addressing the people on the occasion of Kartika Purnima. The message read, “Heartiest greetings and congratulations to the people of the State on the occasion on ‘Kartik Purnima’ and ‘Boita Bandana’. The maritime tradition of the ‘Sadhaba Pua’ is a testament to our glorious and prosperous past. Let us remember this glorious history and work together for the progress of Odisha.”

ପବିତ୍ର କାର୍ତ୍ତିକ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିମା ଓ ବୋଇତ ବନ୍ଦାଣ ଉତ୍ସବ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ରାଜ୍ୟବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ସାଧବ ପୁଅଙ୍କ ନୌବାଣିଜ୍ୟ ପରମ୍ପରା ଆମର ଗୌରବମୟ ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧିଶାଳୀ ଅତୀତର ପରିଚୟ। ଏହି ଗରିମାମୟ ଇତିହାସକୁ ସ୍ମରଣ କରି ଆସନ୍ତୁ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ପ୍ରଗତି ପାଇଁ ଏକ ହୋଇ କାମ କରିବା। pic.twitter.com/cWSrVLPCI6 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 19, 2021

Notably, ‘Kartika Purnima’ is celebrated at the end of the holy Kartika month in Odisha. It is believed that worshipping Lord Vishnu and Shiva and performing the Kartik Snan on this day, blesses the devotees with great fortune.