Beijing To Ease Covid-19 Curbs; Schools, Workplaces To Reopen From Monday

Beijing: The government here has announced to lift Covid-19 restrictions this week. With this, now residents would start returning to work on Monday and schools would reopen from June 13.

From Monday, restaurants will be able to welcome customers again and public transport will operate normally, the city’s government said in a statement.

However, two districts in the capital will maintain restrictions.

In Shanghai, most of the city’s 25 million inhabitants have been able to move freely since Wednesday. But hundreds of thousands still face restrictions after being designated close contacts of infected people.