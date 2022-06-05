CM Naveen Wishes Ex-Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro Speedy Recovery

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished former State Assembly speaker Surjya Narayan Patro’s speedy recovery.

ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟଗତ ସମସ୍ୟା କାରଣରୁ ପୂର୍ବତନ ବାଚସ୍ପତି ତଥା ଦଳର ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନେତା ଶ୍ରୀଯୁକ୍ତ ସୂର୍ଯ୍ୟ ନାରାୟଣ ପାତ୍ର ଡାକ୍ତରଖାନାରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବିଷୟରେ ଅବଗତ ହେଲି। ତାଙ୍କର ଆଶୁଆରୋଗ୍ୟ ଓ ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 5, 2022

Taking to Twitter, CM Patnaik said, “I was informed that former Speaker and senior leader of our party Surjya Narayan Patro was being treated at the hospital due to health problems. Wishing him a speedy recovery and good health.”

Informing the senior BJD leader, his son Biplab Patro said that his father is suffering from serious kidney ailments and bacterial infections in his left eye.

Patro is unwell and undergoing treatment at the SUM Ultimate Hospital for the last 14 days

In view of the above, he has resigned from the post of Speaker, Odisha Legislative Assembly and declined to take any further assignments of the government, he added.