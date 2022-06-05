Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued By IMD For These States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that trough runs from East Uttar Pradesh to south Chhattisgarh and strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to Northeast India prevails in lower tropospheric levels.

Under its influence, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next five days and over Arunachal Pradesh during June 7 and June 9.

As per IMD, isolated/scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during the next five days.

“Increase in rainfall activity is likely over South Peninsular India from June 7,” said IMD.

As squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is likely over southwest Arabian Sea during next three days, the fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Heat wave warnings:

Heat wave conditions in isolated places very likely over Jammu Division, Rajasthan, south Punjab, south Haryana-Delhi, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on June 5 and June 6.

Heatwave conditions also likely over south Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and interior Odisha during June 5 to June 7, 2022.

According to IMD, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during the next 4-5 days. Similarly, no significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over most parts of Central India during next two days and fall by 2-3°C thereafter, the IMD forecast read.