Bear Attacks Safari Guide At Nandankanan Zoo

Barang: A person sustained a minor injury after a bear at Nandankanan Zoological Park attacked him while he trying to feed the animal.

The injured person has been identified as Tulu Behera, a safari guide from Daruthenga village.

The incident took place at the bear safari on the premises of Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar today afternoon.

Some visitors along with a safari guide were touring the bear safari in a bus provided by the zoo at around 4 pm.

When the guide attempted to feed a bear while being inside the safari bus, the animal snatched the food. Following this, the tourist guide sustained injuries in the palm.

Immediately staff of the safari bus took the injured to the nearby hospital.