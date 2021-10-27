Sainik School Entrance Exam: Online Application Deadline Extended Till 5th Nov

Bhubaneswar: The last date for submission of application forms online for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2022 has been extended up to 5th November 2021 (up to 05.00 PM).

The Correction Window for making corrections in the details already submitted will be available on the NTA website from 07 Nov 2021 to 10 Nov 2021.

The process for applying online for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2022 has commenced with effect from 27 September 2021. Aspirants who could not register themselves till 26 Oct 2021 can now apply within the extended deadline.

Candidates can apply for AISSEE 2022 “Online” only on the website https://aissee.nta.nic.in. The online application will be accepted up to 05 Nov 2021 (up to 5:00 PM).

In Sainik School Bhubaneswar in Class VI, both boys and girls will be admitted. The School has notified 80 vacancies for the boys and 10 vacancies for the girls. A candidate should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31 March 2022 for admission to Class VI, i.e. he/she should have been born between 01 April 2010 and 31 March 2012 (both days inclusive) for admission to the academic year 2022-23.

The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam is scheduled to be held on 09 January 2022 (Sunday).