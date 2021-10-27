Union Coal & Mines Minister’s 3-Day Odisha Visit From Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi will be on a 3-day visit to Odisha. He will also meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

According to officials, Minister Joshi will arrive on Thursday and is scheduled to visit Pradip port NTPC, Kaniha Plant on October 28.

He will hold meetings with officials of the Mines Department of state and centre on October 29 and will review the activities of MCL & NALCO in Bhubaneswar on the same day.