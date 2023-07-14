BCCI, CSA Confirm Schedule For India’s December Tour Of South Africa

New Delhi: Cricket South Africa and BCCI confirmed the schedule for India’s tour of South Africa in December 2023.

The multi-format series that begins from 10 December includes three T20Is, followed by three ODIs and two Tests, including the traditional Boxing Day Test match in Centurion and the New Year’s Test in Cape Town.

The series gets underway with the three-match T20I series, which will act as preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup the next year. Durban, Gqeberha and Johannesburg will host the twenty over games.

Johannesburg and Gqeberha will also host the first two ODIs with the third one played in Paarl.

“Cricket South Africa eagerly awaits the arrival of the Indian Cricket Team and their passionate fans on our shores,” CSA Chairperson Lawson Naidoo said.

“This is an important tour for both teams and I am really pleased that we will have a full tour comprising all three formats of the game. Both South Africa and India boast exceptional talent, and we can look forward to exciting cricket and thrilling matches.

“The tour also allows us to showcase the best of South Africa and we have spread out matches across the nation. We share an excellent rapport with the BCCI and I thank them for their support throughout the process of putting the tour in place.”

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also echoed similar sentiments.

“The Freedom Series is significant not just because it features two excellent Test teams, but also because it honours Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, two great leaders who shaped our respective nations, and the world around them,” said Shah.

“The Boxing Day Test and the New Year’s Test are amongst the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates. India has always received strong support in South Africa, and I am confident that fans will be treated to some enthralling contests with no shortage of intensity.”

Schedule For India’s Tour Of South Africa

1st T20I: Sunday, 10 December – Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

2nd T20I: Tuesday, 12 December – St George’s Park, Gqeberha

3rd T20I: Thursday, 14 December – DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

1st ODI: Sunday, 17 December – Betway Pink Day – DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

2nd ODI: Tuesday, 19 December – St George’s Park, Gqeberha

3rd ODI: Thursday, 21 December – Boland Park, Paarl

1st Test: 26 December – 30 December – SuperSport Park, Centurion

2nd Test: 03 January – 07 January – Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town