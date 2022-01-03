66 of 2,000 on Board Cordelia Cruise Ship Docked In Goa Test Positive for COVID-19

Panaji: As many as 66 passengers on board the Cordelia cruise ship that sailed from Mumbai and berthed in Goa carrying a large crowd of passengers for New Year celebration have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane informed that some 2,000 samples were tested on board the cruise ship, Cordelia.

Passengers have been told to stay put for now. A decision would be taken later whether they would be allowed to leave the ship, the Health Minister said.

Covid-19 Update – Goa Out of 2000 samples tested from Cordelia crusie ship, 66 passengers tested positive for #COVID19

Respective collectors & MPT staff have been informed of the same. The authorities will decide whether to allow disembarking of passengers from the ship. — VishwajitRane (@visrane) January 3, 2022

As per the latest reports, a medical team in personal protection kits had boarded the cruise ship, anchored close to Mormugao port in Goa, to conduct RT-PCR tests of passengers and crew.

It may be mentioned here that Cordelia is the same cruise ship raided by Narcotics Control Bureau officials last year over an alleged drugs bust in a case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, among others, were named.