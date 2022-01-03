66 of 2,000 on Board Cordelia Cruise Ship Docked In Goa Test Positive for COVID-19

Cordelia Cruise Ship
Panaji: As many as 66 passengers on board the Cordelia cruise ship that sailed from Mumbai and berthed in Goa carrying a large crowd of passengers for New Year celebration have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane informed that some 2,000 samples were tested on board the cruise ship, Cordelia.

Passengers have been told to stay put for now. A decision would be taken later whether they would be allowed to leave the ship, the Health Minister said.

As per the latest reports, a medical team in personal protection kits had boarded the cruise ship, anchored close to Mormugao port in Goa, to conduct RT-PCR tests of passengers and crew.

It may be mentioned here that Cordelia is the same cruise ship raided by Narcotics Control Bureau officials last year over an alleged drugs bust in a case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, among others, were named.

