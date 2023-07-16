Bangladesh Women Beat India For The First Time In ODIs

Bangladesh Women have scripted history by defeating India even after they were bowled out for a mere 152 in the first innings in a match reduced to 44 overs per side owing to rain in the 1st ODI against India in Mirpur.

In the run-chase, India just couldn’t get going and were eventually bowled out for 113 to hand Bangladesh a memorable victory by 40 runs.

Right-arm medium fast bowler Marufa Akter was the wrecker-in-chief for Bangladesh. She scalped 4 wickets conceding 29 runs in her 7 overs. Rabeya Khan also had a match to remember, returning with figures of 3/30 in 7.5 overs. Sultana Khatun, Nahid Akter with 1 wicket apiece were the other wicket takers for Bangladesh.

Batting first, Bangladesh only managed to post 152. However, the total did turn out to be a match-winning one in the end. They got to that total with the help of contributions from skipper Nigar Sultana who scored 39 off 64 balls, Fargana Hoque (27 off 45) was the other significant contributor with Murshida Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun and Sultana Khatun being the other batters who got to the double figures mark.

The Indian bowlers were up the mark as well in a low-scoring fixture with Amanjot Kaur being the pick of the bowlers for India, picking 4 wickets for 31 runs. Devika Vaidya took 2 for 36 while Deepti Sharma picked a solitary wicket for 26 runs.

Despite the good work done by the Indian bowlers, the visiting batters had a disappointing run which cost them the match. Deepti Sharma top-scored in India’s innings with 20 runs. Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia all got starts and so did Jemimah Rodrigues but none could convert it into a decent enough score and build a partnership which was that was needed to chase the model total.

The two teams will now meet for the second ODI on July 19.