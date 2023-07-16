Konark Police Nabs Four Inter-State Robbers From Ganjam’s Aska

Konark (Puri): Four inter-state robbers were arrested from Ganjam’s Aska yesterday, informed Puri Additional SP Vishnu Prasad Pati addressing a press meeting at Konark Police Station on Sunday.

According to reports, on the 4th of July, four miscreants looted cash by breaking the dickey of a motorcycle. On the instruction of Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh, a special team led by Additional SP Vishnu Prasad Pati and Konark police station Inspector In-Charge (IIC) Panchanan Parida was formed to track the looters.

The police team investigated the case thoroughly from various angles and finally traced the culprits to Aska.

With the help of Aska police station, the special team led by Konark IIC first apprehended the main accused, A. Naresh (32) of Gandapali village, seized Rs 1.29 lakh from him and ascertained details of his accomplices.

Soon after, the police team managed to apprehend the three other accused persons, identified as A Adukandulu (30) of Gandapali village, A. Murali & A. Ashok (20) of Thengapali village and recovered Rs 1 lakh from them.

Of the Rs 3 lakh looted, police have recovered Rs 2.29 lakhs from the accused persons, who have admitted that they have spent the rest amount. Two motorcycles used in the loot have been seized while the accused have been arrested in Case No. 158/23.

The four arrested accused had formed a robbery gang and are found to be involved in many such cases in Cuttack, Balasore, and Ganjam in the state, neighbouring states including Andhra Pradesh, Puri Additional SP Mr Pati further added.