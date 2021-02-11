Balasore: One-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Bore Well Pit

Balasore: A one-year-old girl died after falling into a bore well pit at Salagadia village under Khaira police limits in Balasore district today.

Reportedly, the incident took place while the girl was playing near the house, and slipped into the half pit accidentally.

Immediately, the family member rushed to her help and took her to the hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries on her way to the hospital.

Following the incident, a pall gloom descended in the village.