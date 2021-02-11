Youth Held For Abducting Minor Boy In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A youth was arrested by the police for allegedly kidnapping an 8-year-old minor boy in Begunibindha village under Raruan police limits in Mayurbhanj district today.

The accused has been identified as Maniruddin of Govindraypur village under Baisinga police limits of the district.

According to available information, on February 8 the minor was allegedly kidnapped by the youth. Following this, the minor’s sister lodged a written complaint with the Raruan police station.

On the basis of the FIR, police had registered a case and launched a probe in this regard. After pertinent efforts, Baisinga police arrested the accused youth and handed him over to the Raruan police.