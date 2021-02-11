Yoshiro Mori Set To Step Down As Tokyo Olympics Chief Over Sexist Remarks: Report

Tokyo: Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, is all set to step down over sexist remarks.

According to reports, Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, is all set to step down after he sparked outrage in Japan and abroad with his claims that women speak too much in meetings.

His resignation is likely to open up new doubts over the feasibility of hosting the Olympics later this year.

It is likely that former Japan Football Association president and mayor of the Olympics village, Saburo Kawabuchi, could replace Mori- as being reported.

Kawabuchi is an 84-year-old long-time sports administrator who played a large part in popularising football in Japan in the 1990s, and is involved in the Games as the symbolic mayor of the Olympic Village.

Meanwhile, the outgoing President of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee has, for now, declined to give a comment.