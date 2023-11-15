Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain in all formats

Babar Azam has stepped down as captain of the Pakistan team across all formats of cricket following the team’s league-stage exit at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Pakistan Cricket Board have subsequently announced that Shaheen Shah Afridi will take over as T20I captain and Shan Masood will be the Pakistan Test captain. A decision on the ODI captaincy will be made in due course.

The PCB also confirmed that there will be a sizeable change to the coaching staff heading into the tours of Australia and New Zealand in the coming months.