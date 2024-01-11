Australian Open 2024: Djokovic, Swiatek Confirmed As Top Seeds

Melbourne: Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will be the top seeds in men’s and women’s singles, respectively at this year’s Australian Open Tennis Tournament.

The men’s seeding for this year’s Australian Open replicates the ATP rankings from positions 1-32. Headlining the seedings is Djokovic, who is trailed by 2023 Wimbledon champion, Carlos Alcaraz, who was the only player who was able to beat Djokovic in a Grand Slam event last year.

The women’s seeding follows the rankings from positions 1 to 8. However, the notable exception is Barbora Krejcikova, who has been elevated to the 9th spot. The reason behind her promotion is Karolina Muchova’s absence due to injury.

The defined seeding is fundamental in ensuring that players ranked in the top 32 evade each other during the initial rounds. Consequently, this guarantees that the top two seeds won’t face each other until the finals.