Attack on Mamata Banerjee : Naveen Expresses Concern Over West Bengal CM’s Health

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed concern regarding the well-being of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was attacked in Nandigram on Wednesday.

<>

Concerned to know about the hospitalization of West Bengal Chief Minister @MamataOfficial. Wishing her speedy recovery and praying for good health. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 11, 2021



</>

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked while campaigning in Nandigram on Thursday, 11 March, the doctor treating her has informed that she has suffered severe bone injuries on her ankle and shoulder. Further, the doctor said, she will be kept under observation for 48 hours.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday, 10 March, that she was attacked in Nandigram, as she was rushed back to Kolkata with an injured foot.

Photos have since emerged of the CM lying in a hospital bed, her leg in a cast.