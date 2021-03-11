Maha Shivratri: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, L Eshwar Rao creates beauty

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, which is celebrated with full fervour, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to Lord Shiva in his unique style at Odisha’s Puri beach.

Jatni-based artist L Eshwar Rao paid his obeisance to Lord Shiva by creating a miniature Shiva Temple.

Rao has created a 12-inch Shiva Temple inside a two-litre glass bottle. He dedicated three months to build the temple with clay, paper and glass pieces.

Maha Shivratri, which means ‘the greatest night of Shiva’, is one of the most splendidly celebrated festivals across the country. It celebrates the grand marriage of Lord Shiva to Goddess Parvati.

The duo of Shiv and Shakti is considered to be the epitome of love, power, and togetherness and the festival marks the initiation of their bond.

Maha Shivaratri falls on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha in the South Indian calendar or the Amavasyant Hindu lunar calendar. However, according to North Indian calendar or the Poornimant lunar calendar, Maha Shivaratri is the Masik (monthly) Shivaratri in the month of Phalguna.