Canada thanks India, PM Modi for providing COVID-19 vaccines

Toronto: Billboards have come up in Greater Toronto area thanking PM Narendra Modi and India for providing COVID-19 vaccines to Canada.

Observers have maintained that this underlines the success of India’s vaccine diplomacy. India has been at the forefront of supplying vaccines to various nations in the world. This gesture has earned accolades for India not only from allies and global bodies but even from individuals committed to the betterment of human society.

Canada has received 500,000 doses of Covishield vaccine till date. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that ‘Made-in-India’ vaccines have been supplied to over 50 countries so far. India is planning to supply vaccines to more countries in the months to come, he added.

India’s outreach has been praised by WHO last month. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hoped that other countries will follow the footsteps of India.

In January, India gave a go-ahead for the production of two vaccines – Covaxin by state-owned Bharat Biotech and Covishield by Serum Institute of India (SII).